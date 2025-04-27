High-Speed Pursuit in Gordon County: What Happened?

Share

A police chase Sunday night in Gordon County ended with a crash and one person injured. Around 8:15 p.m., a deputy tried to stop a car on Belwood Road. The driver sped away, leading deputies on a pursuit that continued to the intersection of I-75 and Highway 53.

The driver then turned onto the 312 Southbound exit ramp, heading the wrong way into oncoming traffic. Deputies did not follow the car onto the ramp. The fleeing car collided with another vehicle that was exiting the interstate. Emergency crews took the driver of the car that was struck to the hospital. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody at the scene.

In Context: High-speed chases can put bystanders and other drivers at risk. Law enforcement agencies often review their pursuit policies after crashes like this. The decision by deputies not to follow the suspect onto the exit ramp may have prevented further injuries.

Take Action: Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the events leading up to it can contact the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.