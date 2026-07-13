Over the past year, four men have been charged in federal court for making antisemitic threats against Jewish people and organizations in Georgia. The latest is a Texas man who allegedly called an Atlanta company and threatened to kill its Jewish employees.

What’s happening: Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Jordan Nicholas Hadley of Houston on July 9 after he allegedly left a voicemail at Flock Safety, an Atlanta tech company, on April 24. In the message, he threatened to find and kill Jewish employees. He is the fourth person in 12 months charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office covering northern Georgia for making antisemitic threats by phone or online. Each defendant faces up to five years in prison.

The other cases: Three additional men were charged starting in August 2025:

36-year-old Aaron John Sasser of Finksburg, Maryland, was arrested April 6 after allegedly sending graphic threats through the online chat system of PrizePicks, an Atlanta-based company, on or around April 3. His case is pending.

43-year-old Christopher Robertson of Fairburn was arrested August 1, 2025, after allegedly showing up at the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta and The Temple synagogue, both in Midtown Atlanta, on July 30, 2025, then entering a Chabad building in Peachtree City the next day. He posted videos of the encounters online and separately posted a photo of himself holding a pistol with a caption saying he would “kill for it.” A federal grand jury later charged him on two counts. His case is pending.

25-year-old Matthew Alan Souza of Acworth pleaded guilty June 11 to two counts of communicating interstate threats after posting calls for Jewish deaths on X in July 2025. He has been held since May 8 and is set to be sentenced Tuesday.

What they said: “These men allegedly spewed vile hate and threatened violent attacks against Jews,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. “Threats against any person based on his or her religious beliefs will not be tolerated.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham said: “The FBI’s work to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution includes the assurance to every single American that they are allowed to practice their religion without fear of threats or harm.”

The path forward: Hadley’s first court appearance in Atlanta has not yet been scheduled. Robertson and Sasser are still awaiting trial. Souza faces sentencing Tuesday.