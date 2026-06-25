A Gwinnett County police officer was fired this week after an internal review found he ran a red light without stopping and caused a serious injury crash earlier this month.

What happened: Officer Myles Green was responding to an emergency call on June 5 when he drove through a red light without stopping. Someone was seriously hurt. Green was fired June 22.

What the review found: The department’s internal review found Green broke department policy. That policy requires officers to come to a complete stop and make sure an intersection is clear before driving through a red light, even during an emergency response. Green did not stop.

Arrest warrants issued: Georgia State Patrol, which is handling the crash investigation, obtained arrest warrants for Green. Anyone with questions about the crash investigation should contact the state patrol directly.

By the numbers: Green joined the department April 4, 2022. He finished the department’s police academy November 30, 2022, and started working alone on patrol April 1, 2023, after completing field training.

What the chief said: “The Gwinnett County Police Department is committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and accountability,” Police Chief J.D. McClure said. “We recognize that public trust is built through consistent actions, and we hold our employees to high standards in every aspect of their service.”