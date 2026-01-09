Listen to this post

A Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after Gwinnett County Police Special Victim Unit detectives investigated a report involving a minor, police said.

Police said the investigation began after a parent found “elicit messages” from an adult to her teenage daughter who is under 16.

What’s Happening: Gwinnett County Police said detectives arrested Rylee Willis, a 21-year-old from Stone Mountain. Police said Willis was employed at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office when detectives identified him as a suspect.

What’s Important: Police said Willis faces two counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes. Police said he was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

What We Know: Police said SVU detectives received the report on Jan. 5.

What’s Still Unknown: Police said details of the investigation are confidential under Georgia law, which limits what can be released in cases tied to child abuse reports.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

“Integrity means doing the right thing even when no one is watching. Somewhere along the way, too many people decided that rule was optional.”