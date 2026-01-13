Listen to this post

A Byron man was arrested after leading Bibb County deputies on a chase in a stolen U-Haul truck that ended in a cemetery off Eisenhower Parkway.

What Happened: Deputies tried to stop the stolen U-Haul on I-75, but the driver refused to stop. The chase left the interstate at Eisenhower Parkway and ended at a nearby cemetery. Deputies Fred Gray and Ariyanna Crane chased the man on foot and found him hiding in bushes.

What’s Important: The man had active warrants from Bibb, Jones, and Laurens counties. He was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and faces multiple charges.

The Chase: Deputies spotted the stolen U-Haul and tried to pull it over. After the driver refused to stop and the vehicle chase ended, deputies pursued on foot and made the arrest without further incident.

You can watch the video of the chase below.

“Adulthood is not a competitive sport. You don’t get a medal for being the busiest. Take time to breathe, nap, and stare at the ceiling contemplating your next snack.”