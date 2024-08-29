Georgia Teen Shot and Killed at Party

An outdoor party in Murray County turned deadly Sunday night, leading to the arrest of a Calhoun man on murder charges.

The Details: Anthony Wilkinson, 25, of Calhoun, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Jeffery Tyler Ray, a resident of Rydal. The shooting occurred on August 25 at a home off Sexton Road in Resaca, where the party was taking place.

Murray County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene after reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they found Ray with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital but later died from his injuries. Another party attendee was also shot in the face and is currently receiving medical treatment.

In Context: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was brought in to assist with the investigation. Ray’s body has been sent to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, which is standard procedure in cases of violent death.

What’s Next: The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the shooting. Those with information can contact the GBI’s Calhoun Regional Investigative Office directly or submit anonymous tips online or via their mobile app.

