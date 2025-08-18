A 12-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after being shot on Mint Green Lane in Macon Sunday evening, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the call came in just after 5 p.m. and they found the child wounded when they arrived.

🚓 What We Know:

The Macon-Bibb Emergency 911 Center received a call at 5:11 p.m. Sunday about a person shot in the 2600 block of Mint Green Lane, the sheriff’s office reported.

Deputies arrived and found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the child to a local medical facility. Medical staff told deputies the boy is in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine how the shooting happened. The sheriff’s office says it will release more details when available.

🧩 What’s Unclear:

The sheriff’s office did not say whether the gunfire happened inside a home or outside.

Investigators have not said who fired the shot, whether the gunfire was accidental or intentional, or if deputies have identified any suspects.

📞 How You Can Help:

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Or share an anonymous tip with Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

⏭️ What’s Next: Deputies say the case remains open.

👮‍♂️ Gun Crimes in Our Communities: Here are statistics from The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit meticulously tracking gun incidents. 2023 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 39,135

: 39,135 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 18,874

: 18,874 Gun-related injuries : 36,357

: 36,357 Mass shootings: 656 2022 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 42,064

: 42,064 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 20,200

: 20,200 Gun-related injuries : 38,500

: 38,500 Mass shootings: 647 While firearm deaths and injuries saw a slight decline compared to previous years, mass shootings continued to rise, with 2023 surpassing 650 incidents. This underscores the continued severity of gun violence in the U.S. To Be Clear: These aren’t just digits on a page. Each statistic represents a life affected, a community shaken.

📚 The Sources:

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release

Macon-Bibb Emergency 911