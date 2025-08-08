Parents heard sirens. Neighbors saw a fast police sweep in the Meeting Park subdivision in Cobb County late Friday morning.
🚨 What’s Happening:
- Police and deputies were tracking a suspect wanted for a reported probation violation near Meeting Park around 11 a.m.
- Police say a K-9 team and a drone searched yards and alleys as officers moved block to block.
🗓️ The Search:
- Police say the search started in the late morning with officers fanning out throughout the subdivision.
- Police say the K-9 picked up a trail that led through the neighborhood toward a cluster of homes.
🗑️ The Discovery:
- Police say a nearby resident said he heard a trash can close.
- Police say officers moved in and found a man hiding inside a resident’s trash can.
- Police say they detained him at the scene without reporting injuries.