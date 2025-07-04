A Georgia probation officer faces DUI charges after causing a multi-car pileup on I-20 that seriously injured several people and shut down the interstate for hours on Independence Day.

🚗 What Happened: State Trooper investigators say Alexis Friendly, a two-year veteran with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, was driving drunk in her government Ford Explorer when she caused a chain-reaction crash.

The Explorer rear-ended a Toyota Corolla near Fairburn Road in Douglas County just before midnight

The impact sent both vehicles spinning, hitting a Mitsubishi Outlander and a parked Lexus

🏥 The Victims: The Toyota driver suffered serious injuries requiring airlift to Kennestone Hospital, while others received minor injuries.

⏱️ Catch Up Quick: The crash created a six-hour traffic standstill on eastbound I-20.

👮 Official Response: The Georgia Department of Community Supervision has suspended Friendly immediately.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.