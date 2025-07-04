A Georgia probation officer faces DUI charges after causing a multi-car pileup on I-20 that seriously injured several people and shut down the interstate for hours on Independence Day.
🚗 What Happened: State Trooper investigators say Alexis Friendly, a two-year veteran with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, was driving drunk in her government Ford Explorer when she caused a chain-reaction crash.
- The Explorer rear-ended a Toyota Corolla near Fairburn Road in Douglas County just before midnight
- The impact sent both vehicles spinning, hitting a Mitsubishi Outlander and a parked Lexus
🏥 The Victims: The Toyota driver suffered serious injuries requiring airlift to Kennestone Hospital, while others received minor injuries.
⏱️ Catch Up Quick: The crash created a six-hour traffic standstill on eastbound I-20.
👮 Official Response: The Georgia Department of Community Supervision has suspended Friendly immediately.
⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.