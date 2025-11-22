A Wrens woman faces murder charges nearly a year after her baby died at a Jefferson County home.

What’s Happening: According to the GBI, 21-year-old Dakota Taylor was arrested Thursday and charged with malice murder, felony murder and first-degree cruelty to children in the death of her 8-month-old son Caleb Taylor.

What’s Important: Caleb was found unresponsive at a home on the 2100 block of Mt. Moriah Road in Matthews on January 8. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating his death for nearly 11 months.

Between the Lines: Taylor was already in jail when she was arrested on the new charges. She was being held at McDuffie County Jail on charges related to another child death investigation in DeKalb County. That case involves the 2021 death of her 7-month-old son Micah Taylor.

Catch Up Quick: The GBI was called to help with the investigation on the same day Caleb was found unresponsive. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

What’s Next: The case will be turned over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anyone with information can contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Sources: Georgia Bureau of Investigation.