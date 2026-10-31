What happened: Officers arrived just before 9:30 a.m. and found a 40-year-old man outside the home with a stab wound to the back of his upper right shoulder. The man told police his younger brother had stabbed him and was still inside.

The suspect: 38-year-old Jeffrey White stayed inside the home and would not cooperate with officers for several hours. Negotiators eventually convinced him to come out and surrender peacefully.

The charges: White faces aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges, both felonies.

The victim: The 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.