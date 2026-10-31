MARIETTA — A man stabbed his older brother Friday morning at a home on North Saint Marys Lane in Marietta, then refused to come out for hours before finally surrendering, according to Marietta police.
What happened: Officers arrived just before 9:30 a.m. and found a 40-year-old man outside the home with a stab wound to the back of his upper right shoulder. The man told police his younger brother had stabbed him and was still inside.
The suspect: 38-year-old Jeffrey White stayed inside the home and would not cooperate with officers for several hours. Negotiators eventually convinced him to come out and surrender peacefully.
The charges: White faces aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges, both felonies.
The victim: The 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.