Georgia Man Charged With Breaking Into House and Exposing Himself to a Child

A disturbing crime has shaken a local neighborhood. Greg Maurice Williams faces serious charges after allegedly breaking into a home and exposing himself to a child.

🚨 Why It Matters: Parents expect their children to be safe in their own homes. This crime violates that basic security and highlights the vulnerability even within our most private spaces.

👮 What Happened: Court officials say Williams targeted a Yamacraw Village home in Savannah on December 11.

The Chatham County Grand Jury has formally charged Williams with multiple crimes

According to prosecutors, Williams specifically targeted a male child under 16 years old

⚖️ The Charges: Legal documents reveal Williams now faces three serious accusations:

Burglary in the first degree for allegedly entering the home unlawfully

Enticing a child for indecent purposes

Public indecency

🔍 The Details: Court records describe a troubling sequence of events during the alleged break-in.

Prosecutors claim Williams asked the boy inappropriate questions about his undergarments

The indictment alleges he then exposed himself and performed indecent acts in the child’s presence

The case now moves forward in the Chatham County court system, where Williams will have an opportunity to respond to these allegations.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.