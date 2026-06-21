An Atlanta man is in jail after deputies say he broke into a Monroe County assisted living facility early Friday morning, sexually assaulted an employee, and stole a laptop.

What happened: According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Derrick Hablin entered River Place Assisted Living in Monroe County at about 2:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies say he pushed a female employee into a corner and touched her inappropriately. The woman broke free, alerted coworkers, and called 911. As he left the building, Hablin allegedly took a laptop and a charger.

What’s important: Deputies located Hablin shortly after the call. He is also connected to thefts in the River Forest Subdivision, according to the sheriff’s office. Hablin is being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.

The charges: Hablin faces five charges:

Burglary, which means entering a building to commit a crime

Kidnapping

Sexual battery, which means unwanted sexual touching

False imprisonment, which means unlawfully holding or confining someone

Identity fraud

How this affects real people: The attack happened at a facility that cares for older adults, where overnight staff often work with limited backup. The employee was able to get help, but the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the case to call.

If you have information: Contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7010. Tips may be left anonymously.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.