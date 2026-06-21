An Atlanta man is in jail after deputies say he broke into a Monroe County assisted living facility early Friday morning, sexually assaulted an employee, and stole a laptop.
What happened: According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Derrick Hablin entered River Place Assisted Living in Monroe County at about 2:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies say he pushed a female employee into a corner and touched her inappropriately. The woman broke free, alerted coworkers, and called 911. As he left the building, Hablin allegedly took a laptop and a charger.
What’s important: Deputies located Hablin shortly after the call. He is also connected to thefts in the River Forest Subdivision, according to the sheriff’s office. Hablin is being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.
The charges: Hablin faces five charges:
- Burglary, which means entering a building to commit a crime
- Kidnapping
- Sexual battery, which means unwanted sexual touching
- False imprisonment, which means unlawfully holding or confining someone
- Identity fraud
How this affects real people: The attack happened at a facility that cares for older adults, where overnight staff often work with limited backup. The employee was able to get help, but the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the case to call.
If you have information: Contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7010. Tips may be left anonymously.
⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Back in the day, adulthood meant civility. Responsibility. Probably owning a sensible pair of loafers. But lately, it feels like a critical mass of humanity has collectively decided, ‘What if, instead, we didn’t?’
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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