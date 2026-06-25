AUGUSTA — A 19-year-old Augusta man and his 35-year-old mother were both arrested Wednesday — he on a murder charge, she accused of hiding him from police.
What’s Happening: On Feb. 15, 2025, James Wise was shot at least once in the upper body and found unresponsive just inside the front door of a home on the 1900 block of Cooney Circle in Augusta.
He was pronounced dead at the scene that evening. More than a year later, Tyrule DaMario Tillman was taken into custody June 24 at a home on Strickland Court and charged with Wise’s murder.
What’s New: Tillman is the third person arrested in connection with Wise’s killing. His mother, Shakona Tillman, was arrested at the same time and charged with harboring or concealing a fugitive — meaning she is accused of hiding her son while he was wanted by law enforcement.
What This Means for You: A lookout alert for Tyrule Tillman that was put out in February 2025 has been cancelled now that he is in custody.
The Path Forward: The investigation remains active, and authorities say no additional details will be released at this time.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.