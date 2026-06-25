What’s Happening: On Feb. 15, 2025, James Wise was shot at least once in the upper body and found unresponsive just inside the front door of a home on the 1900 block of Cooney Circle in Augusta.

He was pronounced dead at the scene that evening. More than a year later, Tyrule DaMario Tillman was taken into custody June 24 at a home on Strickland Court and charged with Wise’s murder.

What’s New: Tillman is the third person arrested in connection with Wise’s killing. His mother, Shakona Tillman, was arrested at the same time and charged with harboring or concealing a fugitive — meaning she is accused of hiding her son while he was wanted by law enforcement.

What This Means for You: A lookout alert for Tyrule Tillman that was put out in February 2025 has been cancelled now that he is in custody.

The Path Forward: The investigation remains active, and authorities say no additional details will be released at this time.