GBI Probe Leads to Arrest of Ex-Habersham County Resource Officer: What We Know

Former Habersham County School Resource Officer David Matthew Jackels, 47, of Cornelia, is facing charges after a months-long investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. On Wednesday, October 9, the GBI arrested Jackels on charges of violation of oath of office by a public officer and making false statements.

The Details: The investigation began on February 29, 2024, after Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell requested that the GBI review allegations concerning Jackels’ interactions with students. The nature of these interactions remains undisclosed, but GBI officials have confirmed that the arrest followed a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

After his arrest, Jackels was booked into the Habersham County Detention Center. It remains unclear if he has retained legal counsel or if he has entered a plea.

Next Steps: The GBI has stated that upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be forwarded to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, which will handle any further prosecution.

How to Help: The GBI is asking anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward. Tips can be shared with the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland, Georgia, by calling (706) 348-4866. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting the GBI’s online tip submission portal, or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

What’s Next: Jackels will face the judicial process as the District Attorney’s office evaluates the case details. The charges he faces are serious, and any conviction could result in significant penalties.