A Coweta County jury found Reginald Robertson guilty on all counts in the murder of his fiancée Tiffany Foster, a Newnan mother who disappeared more than three years ago and was never found.

What’s Happening: Robertson was convicted Thursday evening on 10 charges, including malice murder, kidnapping, rape and burglary. The jury reached its decision around 8 p.m. after deliberating for several hours.

Robertson received a life sentence without parole, plus an additional 80 years in prison.

Foster’s body has never been recovered.

What’s Important: Foster was 35 years old when she vanished on March 1, 2021. She left her apartment to go shopping and never came back. She missed class, work and a planned flight to Texas. Police found her car a week later with her purse and cell phone still inside.

Catch Up Quick: The trial lasted two weeks in Coweta County court. Prosecutors presented evidence of a history of abuse. Foster allegedly sent a text message to a friend that said: “If something happens to me, Reggie did it.”

Between the Lines: Robertson was the one who reported Foster missing. He had been living with her at the time of her disappearance. He was later arrested twice — first for allegedly stealing Foster’s car, then on separate kidnapping and assault charges not related to Foster’s case.

The Big Picture: Foster’s family has spent more than three years without answers. They marked what would have been her 40th birthday earlier this month, still searching for closure. Her mother said closure means finding her daughter’s body and finally being able to lay her to rest. Foster leaves behind a daughter and nephews who still don’t understand where she went.

The Sources: Coweta County court proceedings.