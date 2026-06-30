What happened: On May 10, a man hired a taxi and was dropped off at the 1500 block of Shenta Oak Drive in Norcross. He paid only part of the fare and told the driver he was going inside to get the rest of the money. He did not come back out.

The threat: The driver went to the front door to ask for the remaining payment. The man came outside with a pole in one hand and a knife in the other and threatened the driver with the knife. The driver left the area and called police.

What police need: Gwinnett County Police detectives have not identified the man and are asking the public for help. Police have released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 770-513-5300. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Anonymous tipsters may receive a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest and indictment.