NORCROSS — A taxi driver in Norcross was threatened with a knife after walking to a customer’s door to collect money still owed on a fare.
What happened: On May 10, a man hired a taxi and was dropped off at the 1500 block of Shenta Oak Drive in Norcross. He paid only part of the fare and told the driver he was going inside to get the rest of the money. He did not come back out.
The threat: The driver went to the front door to ask for the remaining payment. The man came outside with a pole in one hand and a knife in the other and threatened the driver with the knife. The driver left the area and called police.
What police need: Gwinnett County Police detectives have not identified the man and are asking the public for help. Police have released photos of the suspect.
Anyone with information can call detectives at 770-513-5300. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Anonymous tipsters may receive a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest and indictment.
We need to talk about our cousin Earl. You know the one—he’s got the Confederate flag swim trunks and thinks ‘hold my beer’ is a complete strategic plan.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.