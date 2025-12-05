What’s Happening: The Butts County Sheriff’s Office responded to Jackson High School Thursday morning after school officials received a report of a possible weapon on campus. Deputies searched the school while it was placed on code yellow, which restricts movement in the building.

What’s Important: No weapon was found and the report was false. No students or staff members were threatened and there was no violence at the school.

The Response: School officials contacted law enforcement immediately after learning about the possible weapon. The Butts County Sheriff’s Office began investigating right away while the school remained on code yellow. The investigation determined the allegations were not true.

The Big Picture: School leaders say they treat every report seriously regardless of how credible it seems.