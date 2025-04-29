EMS Driver Sentenced To 25 Years For Rape Of Woman He Claimed To Help

Share

A DeKalb County jury found Bruce Andre Hines, 47, guilty of rape. Hines, an Emergency Medical Services driver from College Park, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 51-year-old woman in her car on March 5, 2023.

The woman had fallen asleep in her car near an apartment complex on Glenwood Road in Decatur after a night out with friends. According to the investigation, Hines woke her up, saying he had responded to a call about someone sleeping in a car and had canceled it so she would not be arrested.

Hines then moved both the woman’s car and the EMS SUV he was driving to an abandoned parking lot. The woman, who had fallen back asleep, woke up to Hines assaulting her inside her car.

After the assault, Hines used the woman’s phone to call one of her friends, telling the friend the woman was not in a safe area. The friend met Hines and the woman at a gas station on Covington Highway. After Hines left, the woman told her friend about the assault and called police.

Surveillance video from a nearby hotel showed the EMS SUV leaving the hotel around 3:30 a.m. and pulling up to the woman’s car. The video showed the driver moving both vehicles to the parking lot and spending several minutes there. The ambulance crew at the hotel identified Hines as the SUV driver. DNA from the woman’s clothing matched Hines.

Senior Judge Daniel Coursey sentenced Hines to 25 years in custody. After his release, Hines must spend the rest of his life on probation and register as a sex offender.

In Context: Sexual assault cases involving first responders can erode public trust in emergency services.

Take Action: If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support and resources. Local organizations in DeKalb County also offer help for survivors.