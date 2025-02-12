East Point Student Arrested For Trespassing at Apalachee High School

A teenager from East Point was arrested at Apalachee High School Wednesday after being caught on campus illegally. School Resource Officers took Herson Galindo, 18, into custody, charging him with criminal trespass and drug possession.

The Details: Authorities say Galindo, a student at Tri-Cities High School in East Point, rode the bus to Apalachee High with his girlfriend, who is a student there. He was spotted loitering in hallways and hiding in bathrooms by another student, who reported him to school officers.

When confronted, officers determined Galindo was not enrolled at the school and took him into custody. A search revealed he had a vape pen containing THC. He was charged with:

Criminal trespass

Possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic

Possession of drugs on school grounds

No weapons were found, and authorities do not believe Galindo was selling drugs at the school.

In Context: In September, a student at Apalachee High School opened fire, killing two students and two teachers. Any incident of trespassing or unauthorized access to the school is going to raise concerns among students, teachers, and aparents.

What’s Next: Galindo had not yet been booked into the Barrow County Detention Center at the time of the report. No information on bond was available. Authorities say updates will be provided as the case develops.

