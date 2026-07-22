What happened: Officers responding to a report of downed wires determined the lines had been deliberately cut. Surveillance footage gave them a description of the vehicle involved. They tracked it down and stopped it near 1661 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, about a mile away.

Who was charged: All three people in the vehicle face felony theft and felony interference with government property charges:

Clifton Jackson, born May 1964

Michele Ogletree, born July 1968

Willie Noltion, born April 1963

What was recovered: The stolen wire was found inside the vehicle at the time of the stop.

The path forward: All three were booked into the Fulton County Jail. Each is presumed innocent unless found guilty in court. Felony theft by taking in Georgia applies when stolen property exceeds $1,500 in value.