ATLANTA — Three people were arrested June 8 after someone cut and stole wires near 727 Cascade Ave SW in southwest Atlanta.
What happened: Officers responding to a report of downed wires determined the lines had been deliberately cut. Surveillance footage gave them a description of the vehicle involved. They tracked it down and stopped it near 1661 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, about a mile away.
Who was charged: All three people in the vehicle face felony theft and felony interference with government property charges:
- Clifton Jackson, born May 1964
- Michele Ogletree, born July 1968
- Willie Noltion, born April 1963
What was recovered: The stolen wire was found inside the vehicle at the time of the stop.
The path forward: All three were booked into the Fulton County Jail. Each is presumed innocent unless found guilty in court. Felony theft by taking in Georgia applies when stolen property exceeds $1,500 in value.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.