What’s Happening: The FBI and Savannah Police are requesting doorbell and security camera footage from neighborhoods west of Forsyth Park.

Investigators want video recorded between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on December 10.

The focus is a roughly 20-block area on the west side of the park.

What’s Important: Police say evidence shows the attacker entered the park from the west. Investigators do not yet know how he left the area, and video from nearby homes or businesses could help fill in those gaps.

How This Affects Real People: People who live or work near Forsyth Park may unknowingly have footage that helps identify the suspect. Investigators are urging anyone with cameras to review their recordings from that night.

The Incident: According to Savannah Police, Ashley Wasielewski was walking near West Walburg Street and Whitaker Street around 8:15 p.m. when a man approached her and poured a chemical on her. Police say the attacker was not known to the victim.

Reward and Tips: The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Photos and video can be uploaded to fbi.gov/forsythparkattack. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-225-5324 or Savannah-area CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.