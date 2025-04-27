Columbia County Deputy Killed in RV Standoff That Led to Shooting

Share

A Columbia County deputy is dead and another is recovering after a traffic stop turned violent Saturday evening near I-20 and Belair Road. The suspect, identified by authorities as James Blake Montgomery, was later found dead inside an RV after a tense standoff.

🕯️ What We Know: According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were shot during a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. One deputy died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital and, according to officials, underwent surgery Sunday morning.

The deputies’ names have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.

🚓 How It Unfolded: Law enforcement says Montgomery fled the scene and barricaded himself in an RV parked along I-20. Officers, fearing possible explosives, used drones and robots to enter the vehicle after several hours. By early Sunday, authorities confirmed Montgomery was no longer a threat.

I-20 was closed for several hours, reopening around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nearby businesses and roads were affected as police secured the area.

🔎 Between the Lines: Montgomery had a history of legal trouble, including a previous aggravated assault charge, according to court records. Law enforcement alerts had warned he might possess pipe bombs and illegal firearms.

Authorities say Montgomery had been living in the RV and working odd jobs.

No evidence of explosives was found in the RV as of Sunday morning.

🗣️ Community Impact: Residents described hearing gunfire and seeing a massive police response. Local businesses were forced to close early, and traffic was rerouted for hours.

Support and condolences have poured in from law enforcement agencies and local leaders across Georgia and South Carolina.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office plans to release more information at a news conference Sunday afternoon.