Columbia County Deputy Killed in RV Standoff That Led to Shooting

A Columbia County deputy is dead and another is recovering after a traffic stop turned violent Saturday evening near I-20 and Belair Road. The suspect, identified by authorities as James Blake Montgomery, was later found dead inside an RV after a tense standoff.
🕯️ What We Know: According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were shot during a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. One deputy died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital and, according to officials, underwent surgery Sunday morning.
- The deputies’ names have not been released.
- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.
🚓 How It Unfolded: Law enforcement says Montgomery fled the scene and barricaded himself in an RV parked along I-20. Officers, fearing possible explosives, used drones and robots to enter the vehicle after several hours. By early Sunday, authorities confirmed Montgomery was no longer a threat.
- I-20 was closed for several hours, reopening around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
- Nearby businesses and roads were affected as police secured the area.
🔎 Between the Lines: Montgomery had a history of legal trouble, including a previous aggravated assault charge, according to court records. Law enforcement alerts had warned he might possess pipe bombs and illegal firearms.
- Authorities say Montgomery had been living in the RV and working odd jobs.
- No evidence of explosives was found in the RV as of Sunday morning.
🗣️ Community Impact: Residents described hearing gunfire and seeing a massive police response. Local businesses were forced to close early, and traffic was rerouted for hours.
- Support and condolences have poured in from law enforcement agencies and local leaders across Georgia and South Carolina.
- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office plans to release more information at a news conference Sunday afternoon.