Cobb Police Get Nearly $385,000 to Crack Down on Drunk Driving

Cobb County drivers, take note. Local police are stepping up efforts to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

🚦 What’s Happening: The Cobb County Police Department is expanding its efforts to combat drunk driving and reckless speeding. Officers will focus on high-risk areas where crashes and DUI-related incidents are most common. The goal? Fewer accidents, fewer injuries, and safer roads for everyone.

🚨 Who Made It Happen: This initiative comes as part of the state’s H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) program. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working with 26 law enforcement agencies across Georgia to crack down on dangerous driving.

📢 Why It Matters: Cobb County police aren’t just looking to issue citations—they’re trying to save lives. Data shows that strong enforcement of DUI laws reduces crashes and fatalities. The department will use targeted patrols and sobriety checkpoints to get impaired drivers off the streets.

🛑 What You Need to Know: If you drink and drive, expect consequences. Cobb police are part of statewide efforts like Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket, meaning more patrols and DUI checkpoints throughout the year.

💰 How It’s Being Funded: The department is receiving a $384,999.99 H.E.A.T. grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to support this enforcement push. The money will go toward specialized training, additional patrols, and public awareness campaigns.

👀 What’s Next: Drivers can expect to see more officers on the road, especially during peak enforcement periods. Police will continue their mission to make Cobb County a safer place for motorists, pedestrians, and families.

🚗 Drive Safe: The message is simple—if you plan to drink, plan to get a ride. Don’t become a statistic.