Shoppers looking for holiday deals should watch out for scammers trying to steal their money and personal information.

What’s Happening: The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scams tied to Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping.

Fake websites, phishing emails, and deals that seem too good to be true are common tricks used to steal personal and payment information.

How to Protect Yourself: The sheriff’s office says shoppers should stick to trusted retailers, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and double-check before entering personal or payment details online.

The Sources: Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.