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The Clayton County Police Department is warning residents that car break-ins are on the rise in the county. In many cases, the cars aren’t exactly broken into as much as the thief just opens the unlocked door and steals something.

What’s Important: In Georgia, car break-ins can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on what is taken from the vehicle. It is one of the most common and most preventable property crimes.

How This Affects Real People: If you are a Clayton County resident who leaves your car unlocked — or, bless your heart, leaves valuables sitting on the seat in plain view — the department’s warning suggests your odds of becoming a statistic are climbing.

Locking your car remains, as it has for roughly a century of automobile history, free of charge.

The Path Forward: The Clayton County Police Department has not announced any arrests or suspects connected to the increase.