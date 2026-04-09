The Clayton County Police Department is warning residents that car break-ins are on the rise in the county. In many cases, the cars aren’t exactly broken into as much as the thief just opens the unlocked door and steals something.
What’s Important: In Georgia, car break-ins can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on what is taken from the vehicle. It is one of the most common and most preventable property crimes.
How This Affects Real People: If you are a Clayton County resident who leaves your car unlocked — or, bless your heart, leaves valuables sitting on the seat in plain view — the department’s warning suggests your odds of becoming a statistic are climbing.
Locking your car remains, as it has for roughly a century of automobile history, free of charge.
The Path Forward: The Clayton County Police Department has not announced any arrests or suspects connected to the increase.
From The Book
“My dad always said of people who acted like this, ‘If he had a brain, he’d be dangerous,’ but the truth is, stupidity is far more dangerous than intelligence will ever be.”
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.