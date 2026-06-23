A man who escaped from a detention center in Twin City on June 22 has been taken back into custody, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office said.

What happened: 40-year-old Robert Eugene Smith walked away from Twin City Probation Detention Center in Emanuel County. The Candler County Sheriff’s Office put out a public alert asking residents in eastern Candler County and nearby areas to stay alert, not to approach Smith, and to call 911 if they saw him.

What’s new: Smith is back in custody. The public safety alert has been lifted.

What’s a probation detention center: A probation detention center is a secure facility that holds people who have violated the terms of their probation — a court-ordered period of supervision that can be used instead of, or after, a prison sentence — while their cases are reviewed by the courts.