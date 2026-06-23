A man who escaped from a detention center in Twin City on June 22 has been taken back into custody, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office said.
What happened: 40-year-old Robert Eugene Smith walked away from Twin City Probation Detention Center in Emanuel County. The Candler County Sheriff’s Office put out a public alert asking residents in eastern Candler County and nearby areas to stay alert, not to approach Smith, and to call 911 if they saw him.
What’s new: Smith is back in custody. The public safety alert has been lifted.
What’s a probation detention center: A probation detention center is a secure facility that holds people who have violated the terms of their probation — a court-ordered period of supervision that can be used instead of, or after, a prison sentence — while their cases are reviewed by the courts.
Back in the day, adulthood meant civility. Responsibility. Probably owning a sensible pair of loafers. But lately, it feels like a critical mass of humanity has collectively decided, ‘What if, instead, we didn’t?’
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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