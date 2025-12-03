What’s Happening: Bowling, 53, was convicted on all counts — Aggravated Assault, Family Violence Battery, and Discharge of a Firearm Near a Public Street. Judge Melissa Gifford Hise sentenced him to 22 years total, with 15 served in custody, followed by mandatory family violence intervention and substance abuse evaluation.

The attack unfolded on January 17, when Deputy Bryce Walker responded to shots fired at a Ringgold residence. According to investigators, Bowling fired a pistol from his porch, then held the weapon to his girlfriend’s head while threatening to kill her. He knocked her from a chair, slammed her face into the floor repeatedly, and dragged her by her hair. Deputy Walker forced entry through the front door, stopping the assault in progress. Deputies recovered a loaded .22 revolver with one spent casing from Bowling’s bedroom.

Between the Lines: Bowling’s own mother witnessed the attack from inside the home and testified at trial. Deputy Walker’s quick response likely prevented further injury or death — he heard the assault happening and acted immediately.

The Big Picture: District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller didn’t mince words in his statement following sentencing. “When you go through the process of stratifying humans at the lowest levels — there are cowards, then 50 feet of crap, and only then do you get to men who brutalize women,” Fuller said. “In the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, we warehouse these pathetic life forms in prison for a long time.”

The prosecution team included Assistant District Attorney Michael E. Harty, who tried the case, along with Jennifer Jackson, Annabell Carter, and Shelby Armstrong. Detective K. LeeAnn Moody assisted Deputy Walker with the investigation.

The Sources: Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.