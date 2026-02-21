Listen to this post

A Cherokee County judge sentenced a Canton man to 15 years in prison on February 18 after he pleaded guilty to causing a head-on crash that seriously injured two women while driving under the influence of drugs.

What’s Happening: 58-year-old Deveric Louis Jones entered a non-negotiated guilty plea to two counts of serious injury by vehicle, two counts of driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the road, and improper tires. Superior Court Judge Tony Baker sentenced him to 30 years, with the first 15 years to serve in prison.

What’s Important: Jones crossed the center line on Hickory Flat Highway near Mountain Vista Boulevard on January 9, 2025, and struck a Toyota RAV4 head-on. A blood test confirmed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system. Crash data from his Chevrolet Silverado showed he never applied the brakes and the accelerator remained engaged at the time of the collision.

How This Affects Real People: One victim spent three months in a wheelchair and now walks with a cane after multiple surgeries that left her with pins, screws, and rods in her legs, knee, and foot. The other victim was resuscitated twice before reaching the hospital and remained in a coma for two and a half weeks. She suffered internal bleeding, brain bleeds, collapsed lungs, broken ribs, sternum, hip, tailbone, facial fractures, and broken teeth.

The Path Forward: Jones must serve the entire 15-year prison term without parole under Georgia’s recidivist offender law. After his release, he will serve 15 years of probation with conditions including no contact with the victims, substance abuse treatment, surrender of his driver’s license, and a ban from entering Cherokee County during probation.

The Record: Jones has multiple prior DUI convictions spanning more than 40 years. Witnesses reported he repeatedly drifted into the opposing lane before the collision. Deputies observed signs of impairment including the odor of alcohol, slowed speech, and bloodshot eyes. Jones claimed a mechanical issue caused the crash, but an automotive inspection found no mechanical defects.

The Hearing: In a non-negotiated plea, a defendant admits guilt without a sentencing agreement and the judge determines the sentence after hearing recommendations from prosecutors and defense attorneys. The State asked for 30 years with 20 to serve in custody. The Defense recommended treatment and less prison time, arguing prior criminal activity was due to substance abuse.