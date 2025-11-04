A Wheeler County man died Sunday night after being run over by a pickup truck following a disagreement, according to Sheriff Glenn Giles.

What’s Happening: Randy Booker is accused of running over Sam Floyd with a Ford pickup truck around 6 p.m. on Old Glenwood Road, just east of Alamo.

What’s Important: Booker was in a relationship with Floyd’s daughter at the time of the incident. He has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Between the Lines: Investigators still don’t know what sparked the disagreement between the two men. Another person is being held in connection with Floyd’s death, and additional charges may be filed pending guidance from the district attorney’s office.

The Sources: Wheeler County Sheriff Glenn Giles, Georgia Bureau of Investigation.