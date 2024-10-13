Barricaded Person Taken Into Custody in Laurens County

A person barricaded inside Canady Plaza in East Dublin is now in custody, after a tense situation involving local law enforcement on Saturday.

The Details: The East Dublin Police Department, responding to an unfolding situation, arrived at the plaza earlier in the day. Reports indicate that the person had barricaded themselves inside the building, prompting the department to call in additional support. Officers from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, including its Sheriff Response Team, assisted in managing the situation and securing the area.

Authorities asked the public to steer clear of Canady Plaza during the standoff, which eventually concluded without any harm reported. After securing the area and assessing the situation, law enforcement confirmed that the person was taken into custody safely.

What’s Next: As of now, authorities have not released further details on the person involved or any potential charges. The East Dublin Police Department continues to investigate the situation to understand what led to the standoff. Local residents and shoppers in the area can expect the plaza to resume normal operations soon.