Banks County law enforcement stayed busy over the Thanksgiving holiday, handling hundreds of calls and making more than a dozen arrests.

What’s Happening: The Banks County Sheriff’s Office responded to 832 calls for service during the week of November 24 through November 30, according to the agency’s weekly report. Deputies made 17 arrests during that time.

What’s Important: The department conducted 490 extra patrols throughout the county and initiated 84 traffic stops. Deputies also responded to 28 motor vehicle crashes during the holiday week.

By the Numbers: The sheriff’s office managed 147 inmates in its jail and housed an additional 70 inmates in other facilities. Deputies completed 31 incident reports during the week.

The Sources: Banks County Sheriff’s Office.