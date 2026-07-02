A man wanted for murder since 2023 is now in custody, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobby Curry, of Atlanta, was arrested Thursday at a residence in Ellenwood without incident, according to the sheriff’s office. Curry had been on the metro area’s Top 10 Most Wanted list and had been evading arrest since October 2023.

Curry is accused of killing an Atlanta man in August 2023. He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Detectives from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, with help from other deputies, arrested Curry after tracking him down.

“The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office locates and apprehends violent offenders no matter how long it takes,” Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement. “This arrest reflects our steadfast commitment to public safety.”

Curry was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.