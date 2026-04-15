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A two-car crash at a Cobb County intersection late Tuesday night left two people seriously hurt and ended with one driver in handcuffs on drunk driving charges.

What happened: The crash happened around 10:43 p.m. April 14 at Cumberland Parkway and Mt. Wilkinson Parkway. Police say 31-year-old Brittany Jacks of Atlanta was heading south on Cumberland Parkway when she tried to turn left onto Mt. Wilkinson Parkway and drove into the path of a car coming the other way.

The other vehicle: 18-year-old Bryce Smith of Marietta was driving north on Cumberland Parkway in a 2001 Mercedes E320. Two passengers were with him: 21-year-old Que’tonyanna Young of Smyrna and 20-year-old Kymani Russell of Atlanta.

Injuries: Jacks’ passenger, 35-year-old Tommy Heaton of Atlanta, and Young were both seriously hurt and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. Russell was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Smith had minor injuries and turned down treatment at the scene.

The arrest: Jacks was arrested and charged with DUI, Serious Injury by Vehicle; and Failure to Yield. In Georgia, Serious Injury by Vehicle is a felony charge that applies when a driver causes serious bodily harm to someone else while driving under the influence or recklessly.

What’s next: The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Cobb County Police at 770-499-3987.