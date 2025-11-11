Police found two people shot late Sunday night in northwest Atlanta, with one person dead at the scene.

What’s Happening: Officers responded to a shooting at 2001 Lois Place NW around 10:31 p.m. on November 10.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in his left arm and taken to the hospital. He was alert and conscious.

Police later found another person who had been shot. That person was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What’s Important: Police have not said what led to the shooting or if they have identified any suspects.

Between the Lines: The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Police did not release the age or identity of the person who died.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not said whether the two people who were shot knew each other or what happened before the shooting. The department has not released information about possible suspects or arrests.

The Sources: Atlanta Police Department.