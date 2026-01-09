Listen to this post

A chase that began in Opelika, Alabama, crossed into Georgia on Friday and ended on I-85 after Georgia State Troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop a truck, according to the Opelika Police Department.

The driver died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before law enforcement could approach the vehicle.

What’s Happening: Opelika police said officers responded around 12:20 p.m. CST on Jan. 9, to a domestic violence call on Andrews Road. Police said a mother reported she was assaulted by the child’s father and feared for the child’s safety. Police identified the father as 39-year-old Justin Scott Roberts and said he took the child and fled in a black Nissan Titan.

What’s Important: Officers found the truck and tried to stop it, but Roberts did not stop and led officers on a pursuit through Opelika, police said. Opelika police said Roberts was wanted for felony assault on a police officer from a previous incident.

The Timeline: Opelika police said the pursuit went onto I-85 North and crossed into Georgia. Opelika officers then stopped pursuing, and Alabama and Georgia law enforcement agencies continued the chase along I-85 North, police said. Just after 1:20 p.m. CST, which is 2:20 p.m. EST, Georgia State Troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, Opelika police said.

How This Affects Real People: Deputies removed the child from the vehicle, Opelika police said. The child appeared physically unharmed but was being evaluated as a precaution.