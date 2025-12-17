A loaded pistol sat in a middle school bathroom stall while hundreds of families watched their sixth graders perform earlier this month.

What’s Happening: 37-year-old Anthony Lee Crisp of Acworth left a semi-automatic pistol in a bathroom stall at Durham Middle School during a Dec. 3 performance. Someone spotted the weapon during intermission and alerted staff right away.

What’s Important: The bathroom was accessible to students. Crisp has a valid license to carry the gun. He now faces two misdemeanor charges.

The Timeline: Police arrested Crisp on Friday, Dec. 12 at 9:41 p.m. He walked out of the Cobb County jail the next morning at 3:34 a.m. on a $3,000 bond.

Catch Up Quick: The school sent a message to parents the night of the incident. Principal Shannon Thorpe said staff secured all areas of the campus before allowing the performance to continue.

A Cobb County School District spokesperson said the adult came forward and that police determined the gun was brought into the school by accident.

The Charges: Crisp faces two misdemeanors for reckless conduct and carrying a weapon within a school zone with a license.