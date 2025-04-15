A Georgia Man is Accused of Threatening Tulsi Gabbard

Share

(The Center Square) – A Georgia man is facing federal charges of threatening Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her family, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Georgia.

Aliakbar Mohammad Amin, 24, of Lilburn, is accused of sending threats that included statements, “You and your family are going to die soon” and “I will personally do the job if necessary,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday.

One statement said, “Prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear. America will burn,” the federal agencies said.

Amin sent the messages between March 29 and April 1, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Investigators said they found social media threats, including an image that showed a firearm pointed at Gabbard. A second one showed a firearm pointed at Gabbard and her husband.

Amin is being charged under Title 18, United States Code, Section 875, which covers threats made across state lines.

“Threatening to harm public officials is a criminal act that cannot be excused as political discourse,” said interim U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie Jr. “Our Office, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, will vigorously prosecute individuals who commit these acts of violence.”

Amin will remain in custody until trial, according to an order by a U.S. Magistrate. The FBI arrested him on Friday.