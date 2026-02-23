Listen to this post

Eight separate shootings across Macon over a 38-hour period left four people dead and nine others injured, including a 7-year-old boy, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What Happened: The shootings started early Friday morning and continued through Sunday afternoon. Three men were killed in a single shooting early Sunday near Moseley Avenue and Cedar Avenue. A fourth victim, Shavis Adams, was shot and killed Friday evening on Florence Avenue. Most shootings involved gunfire into homes or vehicles.

The Victims: Charleston Burnett, 25, Jordan Gardner, 25, and Willie Cain, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene near Moseley Avenue and Cedar Avenue at 3:35 a.m. Sunday. Shavis Adams was shot Friday at 6:58 p.m. on Florence Avenue and died at the hospital.

A 7-year-old boy, an 18-year-old boy, and a 24-year-old man were injured when shots were fired into a home on Key Street late Friday night. A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on North Atwood Drive Friday evening. A second 17-year-old boy was shot when gunfire struck a home on Holt Avenue early Sunday morning. Three women were injured in two separate vehicle shootings Sunday morning and afternoon.

What’s Confirmed: All nine injured victims are in stable condition or suffered non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said the incidents do not appear to be related. One arrest was made: Davia Lee Evans Jr. was charged with criminal damage to property and battery family violence after he was shot while attempting to break into his estranged wife’s home early Friday.

The Investigation: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working on all eight cases. Sheriff David Davis said deputies and investigators are working to identify those responsible. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

The Quote: Sheriff David Davis said, ”These incidents have shocked our community. Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators are working relentlessly to bring justice to each victim. Let me be clear — this violence in our community will not be tolerated. We are committed to identifying those responsible and holding them accountable. At the same time, real change requires all of us. I’m asking our citizens to stand together, support the families impacted, and share any information that can help us ensure safety and peace in Macon-Bibb County. We are strongest when we stand together.”