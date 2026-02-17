Listen to this post

Why It Matters: Five people were inside the D’Antignac Street home when shots were fired. All survived, but residential drive-by shootings disrupt and endanger what is supposed to be a safe space.

What Happened: Deputies arrested Jaleel Gantt, Eric Merriweather, Zatoria Griffin, Zykerria Merriweather, Christian Williams, and Julianna Rodriguez following the February 13 shooting, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Between the Lines: Deputies found five suspects on York Drive—near where the gold car used in the shooting was originally stolen. All five admitted to being in the vehicle with Gantt, who investigators identified as the driver. None could explain how they obtained the car or its current location.

The Charges: Gantt, arrested Tuesday morning, faces five counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and theft by receiving stolen property. The other five suspects face the same charges, plus an additional felony count for possession of the stolen vehicle.