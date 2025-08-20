Update: According to the Sheriff’s office, the 3-year-old died from the gunshot wounds.

A mother and her 3-year-old child were shot early Wednesday in south Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the child is in critical condition.

What We Know Now:

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to the 1100 block of New Savannah Road around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday after a shots-fired call.

While they were on the way, the call was updated to report two people shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they found a mother and her 3-year-old child with gunshot wounds. Medics took both to local hospitals.

The Sheriff’s Office says the child is in critical condition. The agency did not release the woman’s condition.

Police are now classifying the case as a homicide, but have not released information on which victim is deceased.

Investigators say the case is in the early stages.

Wanted For Questioning: Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for two people who are wanted for questioning in the case. Willie Lewis is wanted for questioning only in reference to the shooting. Lewis is known to frequent the Allen Homes area. Shynice Cannida is also wanted for questioning only.

What’s Next: The Sheriff’s Office says it will share updates when it has them. It remains unclear whether detectives have identified a suspect, recovered a weapon, or made any arrests.

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office