Three people were shot early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Macon.

What’s Happening: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Autumn Trace Apartments at 1745 Rocky Creek Road. Someone called 911 at 3:45 a.m. Friday to report multiple people had been shot.

What We Know: Deputies found three people with gunshot wounds: a 42-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old man. Paramedics took all three to a hospital, where medical staff said they are in stable condition.

The Investigation: The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division: Violent Crimes unit is handling the case. The office said it will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask for an investigator, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.