A police chase across Glynn County ended with a crash and three arrests, after officers say a driver fled a traffic stop and a passenger tossed a handgun from the moving car.

What We Know: Three people were arrested August 9 after a vehicle fled a traffic stop in Glynn County and led officers on a chase through multiple areas of the county. During the pursuit, a man in the back seat threw a handgun from the vehicle in the College Park subdivision. Police later recovered it. The chase ended when the driver lost control turning onto Glyndale Drive from Ga. 27 and hit a Georgia Power traffic light pole.

The driver, Zhonae Scott, is charged with fleeing and traffic violations. Harrison Gibbons, a convicted felon, is charged with several firearms violations. Alyssa Gonzalez faces a charge of possessing Schedule II narcotics. Georgia Power repaired the damaged pole and secured a low-hanging line.

Take Action: Anyone with information can call Glynn County Police at 912-554-3645 or use the Silent Witness tip line at 912-264-1333.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.