21-Year-Old Arrested in Downtown Alpharetta Shooting

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Justin Mourning, 24, in downtown Alpharetta on Wednesday night. The suspect, Jaden Lewis, of Milton, was taken into custody less than 24 hours after the shooting.

The Details: The shooting took place on the evening of September 11, near the intersection of Highway 9 and Milton Avenue. Alpharetta police responded to reports of gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they found Mourning suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the initial investigation, the altercation between Mourning and Lewis began as a verbal argument, though the cause of the dispute has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Lewis now faces charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The Arrest: The Alpharetta Police Department apprehended Lewis on the evening of September 12. In a statement, police credited several members of the community for providing tips and information that led to his arrest.

What’s Next: Jaden Lewis remains in custody as the investigation continues. Authorities have not yet released further details about the circumstances surrounding the argument or whether the two men knew each other before the shooting.

No court date has been set, but more information is expected as the case moves forward.​