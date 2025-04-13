2-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Southeast Atlanta

Share

A toddler is dead after being shot inside a southeast Atlanta apartment Sunday morning, according to police.

What We Know: Atlanta Police say officers were called to Hugh Spalding Hospital around 10:54 a.m. on April 13 in reference to a child who had been shot. When officers arrived, medical staff were treating a 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite efforts to save him, the child was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the shooting took place inside an apartment at 100 Bell Street SE. Police say there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

The Atlanta Police Department is now working to understand how the gun was discharged inside the home.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not said who was present in the apartment at the time of the shooting or whether any adults may face charges. It remains unclear whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be shared anonymously.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.