Listen to this post

A 2-year-old child died from a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon in Sandy Springs.

What’s Happening: Sandy Springs police responded to the 2600 block of Sandalwood Drive around 2 p.m. after the child was shot. Officers and paramedics tried to save the child’s life, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

What’s Important: Detectives are investigating how the shooting happened. Police say there is no known threat to the community.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not said how the child was shot, who was present when it happened, or whether anyone has been arrested.