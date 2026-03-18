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Two teenage boys are dead after a shooting Tuesday night in a South Fulton residential neighborhood. A suspect is still on the loose.

What’s Happening: South Fulton Police say the shooting happened near the 4200 block of Fortune Point. The medical examiner identified the victims as 16-year-old Jamauri Smarr and 14-year-old Jeremiah Carter.

Both teens were rushed to the hospital. Police initially said one was in critical condition before authorities confirmed both had died.

Police say they are still working to piece together what led up to the shooting.

Between the Lines: No suspect has been named or taken into custody. South Fulton Police say the investigation is active and ongoing, meaning residents in the area should remain aware of their surroundings.

The Big Picture: Gun violence involving teenagers continues to devastate communities across metro Atlanta. When shootings happen in residential neighborhoods, the ripple effect reaches far beyond the victims to neighbors, classmates, and families.