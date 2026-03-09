Two people were shot to death inside a Bryan County home Sunday after a man stole a truck from a neighbor who had stopped to help him on the side of the road.

What’s Happening: Around 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, a man later identified as Anthony Andrea Forney approached a resident near Nevils, Georgia who had pulled over to help him after he ran out of gas. While the resident walked away to get a gas can, Forney climbed into the driver’s seat of the truck and drove off.

What’s Important: GPS tracking led law enforcement to a residence on Ash Branch Church Road in Bryan County, where deputies found Kenneth C. (Craig) Lanier and Rhonda Lanier dead inside the home from gunshot wounds. The stolen truck was parked behind the house.

What We Know:

The truck owner called Bulloch County 911 and tracked the vehicle by GPS in real time

A GPS ping placed the truck near Sally Mae’s Restaurant on Highway 67 in Bulloch County, but the vehicle was gone when officers arrived

A second ping led officers into Bryan County, near Ash Branch Church Road

Officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description speeding out of a driveway in a gray Toyota Camry

During a pursuit, the Camry swerved out of control, went into a ditch, and overturned

Officers found Forney inside the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound

The Path Forward: The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.