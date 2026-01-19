Listen to this post

Glynn County police arrested two men after responding to a burglary in progress at Georgia-Pacific Wood Products on January 17.

What’s Happening: Officers responded to 5101 GA-99 at about 9:54 p.m. after a caller reported two people inside one of the buildings. The property has had previous reports of copper thefts.

What’s Important: Officers searched the property, which contains multiple buildings. They saw one suspect running between two buildings. Patrol officers and a K-9 unit caught that suspect. A second suspect was found behind one of the buildings. Officers recovered a bag containing tools believed to be used in the burglary.

The Charges: Jeffery McKinney, a 48-year-old man from Baxley, was charged with second-degree burglary, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Marshall Latimer, a 37-year-old man from Gainesville, was charged with second-degree burglary and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Both men were taken to the Glynn County Detention Center.

The Path Forward: The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Glynn County Police Department at (912) 554-3645 or Silent Witness anonymously at (912) 264-1333.

“Character matters. Character lasts beyond today, beyond the next four years, beyond the next political or social movement.”