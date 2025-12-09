A Chinese collectibles retailer known for its mystery box toys is opening its first Georgia location in metro Atlanta.

What’s Happening: POP MART will open its first Georgia store at 400 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Atlanta’s Perimeter shopping district. The company specializes in designer vinyl toys and plush collectibles sold in “blind boxes” where buyers don’t know which figure they’ll get until they open it.

What’s Important: The store will sell collectible figures and plush toys from popular characters like Labubu, Molly, Skullpanda, and Crybaby. The company also collaborates with major brands including Disney, Harry Potter, and One Piece. Grand opening details will include exclusive items and special deals.

Catch Up Quick: POP MART is a Chinese toy company that has become popular with young adults and collectors worldwide. The mystery box format has made collecting the toys addictive because buyers never know if they’ll get a rare figure.

The company was founded in 2010 and has been expanding across the United States with physical stores and vending machines.

Some rare POP MART figures can increase in value and sell for higher prices on the secondary market.

The Timeline: The company announced the Atlanta location but has not provided a specific opening date. More details are “coming soon.”